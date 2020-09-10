Oscars Announce New ‘Inclusion’ Standards For Best Picture Revolving Around ‘Underrepresented Groups’

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences announced that for any film to be nominated for Best Picture starting in the year 2024, new standards of inclusion must be met.

“Those standards require one of the following: at least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group; at least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from certain underrepresented groups; or the main storyline, theme or narrative is centered on an underrepresented group,” The Los Angeles Times reported, adding:

To be eligible for best picture, a film must meet at least two standards across four categories: “Onscreen Representation, Themes and Narratives,” “Creative Leadership and Project Team,” “Industry Access and Opportunities” and “Audience Development.” Within each category are a variety of criteria …

Academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson stated, “The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.” – READ MORE

