Report: Kim Jong Un and North Korea Are Running out of Money Fast

Kim Jong Un’s financial resources are quickly depleting and participation in the Winter Olympic Games is part of a scheme to save North Korea’s economy, according to a new report.

Two Chinese sources familiar with North Korea’s ruling elite told Radio Free Asia, that Kim’s inherited slush fund doesn’t have enough money to govern North Korea.

“Due to Kim Jong Un’s extravagant spending, the slush fund from his father, Kim Jong Il, is running out,” one source said.

The source isn’t confident that there will be any changes to Kim’s expenditures.

“It won’t be easy to control North Korea’s high-level executives, who are (cunning) like raccoons,” he said.

The source is reportedly “well-aquainted” with executives from Office No. 39.

This secretive organization’s job under the North Korean Worker’s Party is to provide $500 million to $1 billion in annual funds “through a number of illicit activities, including counterfeiting, drug production, and international insurance fraud.” – READ MORE

North Korean officials desperate to feed Kim Jong Un’s hungry army are ransacking the homes of drought-stricken farmers to collect every last grain of food inside, according to a report that highlights rising tensions between the regime and the public.

The raids come weeks after news surfaced that soldiers in Kim’s army are being given months off at a time to scrounge around fields to find food.

“Officials carried out home searches in Paekam County to determine how much food some families had,” a North Korean source told Daily NK. “As an excuse to enter and demand bribes, they said to the residents, ‘Are we just going to let our military starve while the Americans lick their lips and prepare to eat us alive?’”

The Seoul-based website, which covers the Hermit Kingdom through a network of informants, published a photo last month purportedly showing North Korean soldiers rummaging through a corn field.

Despite drought conditions and a poor harvest last year in parts of North Korea, government officials are still demanding farmers fulfill a mandatory quota for military provisions. – READ MORE

Americans can travel to North Korea, if they wish — but it may just be a death wish, the U.S. State Department cautioned.

The State Department last week issued a stark warning to people setting out for the Hermit Kingdom, cautioning that anyone heading to the dangerous dictatorship should prepare for the possibility of not returning.

“The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in North Korea as it does not have diplomatic or consular relations with North Korea,” the State Department published Wednesday on its website.

Those who wish to travel to North Korea must be approved for a special validation, which are handed out on “very limited circumstances.” U.S. travelers given the approval to experience Kim Jong Un’s regime should then prepare for the worst — including drafting a will and making funeral and property arrangements with family and friends.

“Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney; discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.,” according to the recommendations.– READ MORE