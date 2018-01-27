Dick Morris: John Kerry Told Palestinians Trump Would Be out in a Year, Violating the Logan Act

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Palestinian leaders to “hold on and be strong,” resisting President Donald Trump’s policies.

The former Secretary of State told the Palestinian leaders that within a year, there was a good chance that Trump would be out of office.

In the meantime, Kerry said Abbas should “stay strong in his spirit and play for time.”

He said Abbas must “not break” and make clear that he will “not yield to President Trump’s demands.”

Kerry met, in London, with Hussein Agha, a close associate of Palestinian President Mahmout Abbas and told him to ignore President Trump’s demands for a Mideast peace.

In a clear violation of the Logan Act that prohibits private citizens from conducting foreign policy, Kerry told Agha to pass onto Abbas the message to stand firm.

Kerry’s conversations were clear violations of the Logan Act and he should be prosecuted.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

It appears that John Kerry is leaving the door open for another White House run.

The former secretary of state reportedly told Palestinian leaders, including a personal friend of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, that they should “be strong” and “hold on” when it comes to dealing with President Donald Trump.

That’s because Kerry is “seriously considering” challenging him in 2020, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The comments, originally reported by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, came after Kerry met with Hussein Agha, a close confidant of Abbas, in London.

Kerry, who used to serve as a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, reportedly offered the Palestinian government telling details about his future in politics, and gave sharp rebukes to the current White House administration. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

As secretary of state prior to the 2016 election, John Kerry was briefed on allegations made in the infamous Steele dossier about Donald Trump, according to a new report.

It was reported last week by the Washington Examiner that congressional investigators have looked into the State Department’s role in handling the dossier, which was put together by Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was investigating Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported additional details on the State Department’s interactions with Steele and the dossier.

According to The Post, Kerry was briefed in late September or early October 2016 on information collected by Steele. – READ MORE

Former senator and Secretary of State John Kerry said Wednesday he has no plans to run for president in 2020, but didn’t rule out the idea.

“I don’t have any plans right now, honestly,” Kerry said on MSNBC when asked if he might make another run.

Host Joe Scarborough and others noted that wasn’t a firm denial, and pressed Kerry to talk more about whether he would entertain a run. – READ MORE