No Criminal Charges After MMA Fighter KOs Opponent In 21 Seconds With Knee To The Face (VIDEO)

MMA fighter Edward Kelly’s knee scored the fastest knockout in the ONE Championship league’s featherweight history Friday when it connected with his opponent’s face.

Meu went into the match with a perfect 6-0 record, compared to Kelly’s 9-4. But Meu’s attempt at an early left kick ended in disaster when Kelly replied with a quick flurry of jabs followed by a catastrophic knee. Meu immediately dropped, planting face-first into the floor, but it’s ok – he eventually woke up. – READ MORE

Pico’s debut was last June; he was choked out by a middle-aged nobody in 24 seconds. Three months later, he turned Justin Linn into a puddle with a vicious left hook. Pico fought again at Bellator 192 this weekend, and he once again ended things in the first round, this time with a searing liver punch that had Shane Kruchten doubled over in an instant. Watch and hear it:

It takes a while for prospects to gel, but if someone who’s as gifted at wrestling as Pico can punch like this, look out. – READ MORE