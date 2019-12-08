REPORT: Kanye West, Joel Osteen Are Joining Forces For A Massive 2020 Yankee Stadium Event

Music icon Kanye West and megachurch pastor Joel Osteen will continue their ongoing Christian bromance in 2020 at a packed Yankee Stadium event. According to TMZ, sources close to the famed rapper confirmed that the two cultural figures are seeking to host a mega event in May of 2020 as part of Joel Osteen’s “America’s Night of Hope.”

“Sources close to Kanye tell us Ye and Joel will take center stage at baseball’s cathedral on May 2, 2020 for a mega event that certainly plays like a tour stop,” reported the outlet. “The NYC event is part of Joel’s ‘America’s Night of Hope,’ which he takes to several cities across the country.”

The event will most likely unfold similar to Kanye’s visit to Osteen’s Lakewood Church, in Houston, in which Osteen delivered a sermon and invited Kanye out for a discussion. Apparently, Kanye’s visit with Osteen was such a success that the pastor hoped for an encore. – READ MORE