White House won’t participate in impeachment hearings, tells Nadler to ‘end this inquiry now’

The White House said Friday it will not participate in House Judiciary Committee impeachment proceedings, blasting the inquiry as “completely baseless” in a curt response to Democrats ahead of Monday’s scheduled hearing.

“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone said in a scathing one-page letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., obtained by Fox News. “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings.”

Friday was the deadline for Trump to respond to Nadler’s request for participation in committee proceedings.

But instead of giving House Democrats a direct “no” answer, Cipollone penned a two-paragraph letter derailing the entire process.

“As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness,” he wrote. “Nevertheless, the Speaker of the House yesterday ordered House Democrats to proceed with articles of impeachment before your Committee has heard a single shred of evidence.”

A senior administration official, though, made it clear they won’t be participating, telling Fox News: “We don’t see any reason to participate because the process is unfair. Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has already announced the predetermined result. They will not give us the ability to call any witnesses.” – READ MORE