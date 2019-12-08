Pelosi suggests amid Trump impeachment, ‘the arts’ will help heal America

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested Thursday night that “the arts” will help unite the country as House Democrats pursue impeachment against President Trump.

During a televised town hall, Pelosi was asked how she planned on “unifying the nation” throughout the impeachment process and she began by stressing that the country “was divided” and how Trump had been “divisive” before House Democrats launched their inquiry last fall. She later added that despite existing divisions before he took office, Trump made them “much, much worse.”

After touting the 275 “bipartisan bills” she said the House passed that were “waiting” on the desk of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Pelosi stressed that the country not only had to “heal” but also to “repair” itself.

“I myself think that one of the ways that America will heal is through the arts,” Pelosi told the CNN town hall attendee. “I truly believe that’s something where we find our common ground. You enjoy music together, you see a play or movie, you laugh, you cry, you’re inspired, you laugh, you cry…” – READ MORE