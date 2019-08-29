Report: Israel Drone Hit Hezbollah Site Holding Machinery For Precision Missiles

Earlier this week, a site run by the terrorist group Hezbollah in Beirut was attacked by what some people suspect was an Israeli drone. That attack, according to The Times, targeted machinery used to mix high-grade propellant for precision missiles.

The Times reported, “Western intelligence sources said a storage facility near the building contained a high-end ‘industrial planetary mixer,’ a machine that is necessary to mix solid-fuel propellants specifically for high-grade precision missiles … The high-end ‘industrial planetary mixer’ said to have been targeted is a vital component in the machinery used to build a precision guided missile, which requires solid fuel. The item is thought to be manufactured in Iran.”

After the attack, Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, ranted, “I say to the Israeli army along the border, from tonight be ready and wait for us. What happened yesterday will not pass. Do not live, do not rest, do not be reassured, and do not bet for a single moment that Hezbollah will allow aggression of this kind.” Hezbollah claims it has 100,000 missiles ready to strike Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, “I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies.” – READ MORE