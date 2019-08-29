Biden’s 2020 Campaign Tries to Downplay His Gaffes: The Press Is ‘Applying an Unfair Standard’

When it comes to the former vice president Joe Biden’s (D) continued gaffes during campaign stops, his 2020 presidential campaign team thinks there’s an “unfair standard” applied.

Biden’s 2020 communications director Kate Bedingfield was asked by MSNBC on Tuesday if the 2020 Democrat has to “be more careful to prove that he hasn’t lost his fastball?”

Bedingfield, however, called out the press, saying they are the ones that need “to be more careful in applying an unfair standard to Joe Biden than they’re applying to other candidates.”

“Everybody’s going to slip up and misstate a name or a date or a location. It happens all the time. What doesn’t happen is it doesn’t get the outside attention that Joe Biden gets.”

She then went on to suggest Biden's verbal gaffes are a "part of his charm" and that he's "always speaking from his heart."