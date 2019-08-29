Clueless Comey Celebrates After Getting Slammed by Inspector General; Then Twitter Beats Him Like A Rented Mule

The Justice Department watchdog on Thursday released a scathing report stating that former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies and his employment agreement with the bureau with his handling of official memos detailing his interactions with President Trump, one of which contained classified information.

After getting slammed in the report, and painted as perhaps the worst FBI director in history, Comey rejoiced and said he was vindicated.

Then he was beaten on Twitter like a rented mule.

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Headline. Comey celebrates being found to be most incompetent FBI Director in history in IG Report. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 29, 2019

You answered “I don’t know,” “I don’t recall,” and “I don’t remember” 236 times while under oath during ONE interview related to your role in the Russian collusion hoax. Or, you are a liar. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 29, 2019

Horowitz report states you set a dangerous example for the men and women who serve in the FBI. Horowitz saying you're unfit to lead. — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) August 29, 2019

Who knew that you could get Wifi to Tweet from all the way up in Hillary's ass … https://t.co/zxpukwgMrp — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) August 29, 2019

The OIG determined you violated FBI policy AND your Employment Agreement. The damning report says you "set a dangerous example for over 35,000 current FBI employees, to achieve a personally desired outcome." It’s the public, FBI and President who deserve an apology from you. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 29, 2019

Hey dip shit, the IG confirmed your firing was fully justified! And you still have to face FISA abuse! Justice is on your doorstep. — Lex_511 (@Lex_491) August 29, 2019

Jim, The ONLY liar in this scenario goes by the name of Jim. You deserved to be fired l, and you are a complete disgrace to our nation! If you’re claiming this report as a personal victory, you are also stupid! Brad — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) August 29, 2019

Comey shows just how sleazy he is. Read this thread https://t.co/QkINdcctu1 — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 29, 2019

Oh wow. You got a way from charges on leaking. Minor for a big ex authority like yourself.

Ok. Now let's do the FISAs. — #Q #MAGA (@MONAKatOILS) August 29, 2019

Hahahahahaha … "ask yourself why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long …" Yeah, Chistopher Steele called. He wants his last paycheck from the FBI. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) August 29, 2019

There 2 standards for justice. Justice for regular people where robbing a liquor store lands you in jail for decades. Justice for the Democrat apparatus where they can lie under oath, leak classified info, collude to undermine the President = book deal. Why? @realDonaldTrump — Politically Cleansed (@TheCarbonator) August 29, 2019

Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Lynch, Hillary, Yates, Ohr and entire crooked DOJ is laughing at William Barr and @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/dgUKHhtPRE — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) August 29, 2019

