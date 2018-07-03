Politics Science
Pruitt Axes Rules That Let EPA Attack Companies Without Due Process
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is rescinding regulations that allow agency officials to veto projects before a permit is applied for or after it is granted, the EPA announced last week.
A section of the Clean Water Act authorizes the EPA to interfere with the permitting process for waste dumping projects managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.
EPA officials can “preemptively veto” projects before a permit is officially applied for or “retroactively veto” a permit any time after its approval, according to the EPA.
“Today’s memo refocuses EPA on its core mission of protecting public health and the environment in a way that is fair and consistent with due process,” Pruitt said in a statement.
“We must ensure that EPA exercises its authority under the Clean Water Act in a careful, predictable and prudent manner.”
The power is rarely used but remains one of the most expansive in the EPA's arsenal.