Report: In 353 U.S. Counties, 1.8 Million More Voters Registered Than Eligible Citizens

On Monday, a report was issued indicating that among 353 U.S. counties, 1.8 million more voters might have been registered than eligible voting-age citizens.

Judicial Watch (JW) revealed the results of their 2020 study showing that the total in the counties of registration rates surpassed 100% of eligible voters. The eight states where state-wide registration rates exceeded 100% included Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“The September 2020 study collected the most recent registration data posted online by the states themselves. This data was then compared to the Census Bureau’s most recent five-year population estimates, gathered by the American Community Survey (ACS) from 2014 through 2018. ACS surveys are sent to 3.5 million addresses each month, and its five-year estimates are considered to be the most reliable estimates outside of the decennial census,” Judicial Watch explained.

Judicial Watch pointed out that certain states might have excluded “inactive voters” from their data. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton concluded, “The new study shows 1.8 million excess, or ‘ghost’ voters in 353 counties across 29 states. The data highlights the recklessness of mailing blindly ballots and ballot applications to voter registration lists. Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections.”

In June 2019, Los Angeles County issued notices to as many as 1.5 million inactive voters after JW had reached a settlement agreement with the county. – READ MORE

