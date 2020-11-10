Justice Alito Hints Toward SCOTUS Taking Up Case Of Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s order to Pennsylvania requiring the state to segregate ballots received after 8:00 p.m. November 3 is being seen as a hint that the highest court in the country may be willing to accept a case stemming from the election in that state.

As The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra previously reported, Alito’s order required Pennsylvania to segregate the ballots and count them separately, if they’re counted at all.

“All county boards of election are hereby ordered, pending further order of the Court, to comply with the following guidance provided by the Secretary of the Commonwealth on October 28 and November 1, namely, (1) that all ballots received by mail after 8:00 p.m. on November 3 be segregated and kept ‘in a secure, safe and sealed container separate from other voted ballots,’ and (2) that all such ballots, if counted, be counted separately,” Associate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the Order. “Pa. Dep’t of State, Pennsylvania Guidance for Mail-in and Absentee Ballots Received From the United States Postal Service After 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (Oct. 28, 2020); Pa. Dep’t of State, Canvassing Segregated Mail-in and Civilian Absentee Ballots Received by Mail After 8:00 p .m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and Before 5:00 p .m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 (Nov. 1, 2020).”- READ MORE

