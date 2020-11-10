Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Has Not Been Certified as Winner’ of Anything

President Donald Trump issued a statement to corporate media on Saturday, reacting to the declaration that Joe Biden has won the 2020 election.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump wrote in a statement sent by his campaign.

Trump said the election is “far from over,” as Biden “has not been certified as the winner of any states.”

The Associated Press, MSNBC, and CNN called the race for Biden at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday. The network news channels and Fox News followed suit.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” Trump said.

Biden is currently leading in key swing states the president needs to win — Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

The president said several states remain “highly contested,” where his campaign is mounting legal challenges, and other states, such as Georgia, would head to a recount.- READ MORE

