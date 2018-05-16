Report: Harley-Davidson Laying Off Hundreds of American Workers, Sending Jobs to Thailand

Harley-davidson, The Iconic American Motorcycle Company, Is Set To Lay Off Hundreds Of American Workers At Its Kansas City, Missouri Factory While Creating Jobs In Thailand.

After laying off nearly 200 American manufacturing workers last year, as Breitbart Newsreported, Harley-Davidson is expected to fully close its Kansas City manufacturing facility, leaving 800 workers out of work.

Harley-Davidson executives say about 400 jobs will be sent to the corporation’s York, Pennsylvania manufacturing plant, but union workers allege their jobs are being sent overseas to Thailand.

In remarks to USA Today, a manufacturing worker who’s been at Harley-Davidson for more than 20 years will lose his job at the Kansas City Harley-Davidson facility. He says his job is going to Bangkok, Thailand, where the corporation is expanding jobs.

“Part of my job is being moved to York, but the other part is going to Bangkok,” manufacturing worker Richard Pence told USA Today. – READ MORE

