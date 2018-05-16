True Pundit

Lewandowski to join Pence PAC

President Trump‘s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowskiconfirmed to The Hill on Monday that he will join Vice President Pence’s political action committee.

Lewandowski returns to a key role in the administration’s orbit, allowing him to work more closely with the White House political team ahead of this year’s midterm elections and have more access than he could in his previous role as an adviser to the pro-Trump outside group America First Action.

Working at America First Action, Lewandowski had been walled off from making spending decisions with the administration thanks to federal election law. But as part of the vice president’s operation, Lewandowski will be able to play a direct role in the administration’s midterm strategy. – READ MORE

President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski confirmed to The Hill on Monday that he will join Vice President Pence's political action committee.

