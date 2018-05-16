CNN Analyst Says Devin Nunes Wants To Get Intel Source Killed

A CNN analyst made a shocking allegation Monday about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent who appears frequently on CNN, suggested on Twitter that Nunes hopes to leak the name of a top-secret intelligence source in hopes of getting the person killed.

“Considering that @DevinNunes doesn’t actually *read* any of the details he’s given, Dr. Page, perhaps its because…he wants to leak them, get sources killed, and dry up the intel the FBI is getting in its investigation? But lordy, there are still tapes,” Rangappa tweeted Monday in an exchange with Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser who was the target of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants obtained by the Justice Department and FBI.

Rangappa was referring to a recent standoff between Nunes and the Justice Department over records related to a top-secret FBI and CIA source who has provided information to the special counsel’s investigation. – READ MORE

