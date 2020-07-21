Report: Gunman Who Attacked Judge Esther Salas’ Home Kills Self, Was Lawyer Involved in 2015 Case

A suspect in the fatal shooting has been identified as attorney and men’s rights activist Roy Den Hollander, according to the New York Post.

The suspect was later found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound near Liberty, New York, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. A municipal employee discovered the body in a car.

The deceased suspect was an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas in 2015, sources said. A FedEx package addressed to Judge Salas was discovered in the car, sources said.

“As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” said Mayor Womack, who is personal friends with the judge and her husband.

