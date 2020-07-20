LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 7.20.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Feds In Camo Nab Suspects In Portland, Drive Off In Unmarked Cars – Federal law enforcement officials have reportedly started to whisk suspected rioters off the streets of Portland in unmarked cars as the Trump administration begins to make good on its promise to “quell” the violence in the city.

“Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday. “Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.” – READ MORE

Florida Health Officer Labels Motorcycle Crash Victim a Coronavirus Death – An individual who was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash in Florida was recently listed as a COVID-19 death for the Sunshine State, according to a state health official.

The truth about the death was brought to light after FOX 35 News asked Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino whether the two individuals in their 20s who were listed as coronavirus deaths had any underlying conditions. – READ MORE

North Carolina Teachers’ Union Demands Benefits For Illegal Immigrants Before Returning To School – A teachers’ union in North Carolina is demanding sweeping benefits for illegal immigrants to lower COVID-19 cases and reopen schools.

In a recent statement denouncing the school district’s reopening plan, the Durham Association of Educators (DAE) called for universal healthcare, as well as guaranteed income regardless of a person’s immigration status. – READ MORE

Anthony Fauci praises New York’s coronavirus response: ‘They did it correctly’ –Many parts of the United States didn’t do enough to combat the coronavirus — but New York state did, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.

“We’ve got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around,” Fauci told PBS NewsHour. “Remember, we can do it. We know that when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We’ve done it. We’ve done it in New York.” – READ MORE

Senate Democrats Propose $350 Billion Reparations Measure to ‘Address Systemic Racism’ – Senate Democrats are proposing a $350 billion measure designed specifically to “address systemic racism and historic underinvestment in communities of color,” via the Economic Justice Act, which they announced on Thursday.

Democrats view the measure as an “important down-payment to answer the calls to address systemic racism and historic underinvestment in communities of color.” – READ MORE

As Violent Crime In New York Soars, De Blasio Assigns 27 Cops To Protect ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural – Even as violent crime and deadly shootings in New York soar, Mayor Bill de Blasio has reportedly assigned no less than 27 cops working in shifts to protect a Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower.

“Just heard that @NYCMayor has 1 & 8 securing the #BlackMindsMatter mural at Trump Tower,” tweeted former police commissioner Bernard Kerik. “That’s one sergeant and eight cops, x 3 tours a day! Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING.” – READ MORE

Testing Will Begin In Africa For Biometric ID, “Vaccine Records”, & “Payment Systems” – Testing will soon begin in poverty-stricken parts of Africa for a biometric ID which will also be your payment system and vaccine record. The biometric digital identity platform that “evolves just as you evolve” is backed by none other than the Bill Gates-backed GAVI vaccine alliance, Mastercard, and the AI-powered “identity authentication” company, Trust Stamp.

The GAVI Alliance, which is largely funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates and Rockefeller Foundations, as well as allied governments and the vaccine industry, is principally concerned with improving “the health of markets for vaccines and other immunization products,” rather than the health of individuals, according to its own website. Similarly, Mastercard’s GAVI partnership is directly linked to its “World Beyond Cash” effort, which mainly bolsters its business model that has long depended on a reduction in the use of physical cash. – READ MORE