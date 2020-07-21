Now We Have Proof Dr. Fauci Is Full of Crap and Can’t Be Trusted

According to a recent poll, two-thirds of voters trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, not President Trump, when it comes to information on the coronavirus.

Well, if you think you can trust Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, you now have every reason to question his judgment. In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Dr. Fauci, the trusted expert, actually lauded New York’s response to the coronavirus.

“We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York,” he told PBS’s Judy Woodruff. “New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly.”

I used to have faith in Dr. Fauci’s judgement, but that faith has waned over the past few months, and is now completely gone. How exactly does anyone look at what happened in New York and say that’s a model example for fighting the coronavirus?

Let’s look at the evidence.

President Trump issued stay-at-home guidelines on March 16, 2020. But Cuomo didn’t order a lockdown until March 22, which was six days after San Francisco shut down and three days after the State of California. California, which has nearly double the population of New York, hasn’t been hit nearly as hard. As of Saturday evening, New York has had 411,006 cases and 32,167 COVID-19 deaths. California, however, has had 380,487 cases and 7,660 deaths.

According to a Wall Street Journal investigation, “leaders in states like California and Ohio acted quickly to contain the spread,” while Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio “delayed taking measures to close the state and city even as the number of cases swelled, despite warnings from doctors, nurses and schoolteachers.” – READ MORE

