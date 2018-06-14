Kathy Griffin Launches Racially Tinged Attack on Kevin Hart for Not Mentioning Trump

In a recent USA Today interview, Griffin doubled and tripled down on her divisive anti-Trump rhetoric, promising the same fare to audiences who come to see her new show.

Describing her deeply partisan jokes as a necessity in today’s political climate, Griffin went on to criticize those comics who shy away from such material.

Griffin immediately shifted to denouncing the generally apolitical topics covered by actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

“And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart,” she said. “He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p—- move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.” – READ MORE

