Report: Google employees furious over use of the word ‘family’ during company meeting, call it ‘homophobic’

Google employees were angry when an executive at the tech company used the word “family” during a weekly companywide presentation, The Daily Caller reported.

The word was reportedly used during a discussion about the Unicorn product for children. The use of the word led one to call it “offensive, inappropriate, homophobic, and wrong,” on a company message board. That led to about 100 up votes by other employees and a chorus of support for the criticism.

Many employees were offended because they believe the word suggests that all families have children, documents obtained by the news outlet showed. A source reportedly gave the news outlet the documents on the condition of anonymity.

The backlash prompted a Google executive to apologize and ask the employees for feedback on how the company can be more inclusive. – READ MORE