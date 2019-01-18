Hard-left Dem accused of ‘breathtaking bigotry’ after claim that Lindsey Graham is ‘compromised’

A hard-left Democrat from Minnesota is facing backlash and accusations of homophobia after repeating baseless allegations pushed by MSNBC and liberal activists that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is somehow being blackmailed into supporting President Trump.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman lawmaker and close ally of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was condemned Tuesday after claiming Graham was “compromised.” Omar was responding to a video that suggested Graham pivoted from being a Trump critic to one of the president’s biggest supporters in the Senate.

“They got to him, he is compromised!” Omar tweeted.

They got to him, he is compromised! https://t.co/m8sB3EmElg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 16, 2019

The baseless remark came the same day that MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle came under fire for implying that Graham was being blackmailed by Trump over “something pretty extreme.”

Just like Omar, Ruhle didn’t cite any evidence to support her claim. “It could be that Donald Trump or somebody knows something pretty extreme about Lindsey Graham,” Ruhle said before quickly ending the segment. “We’re gonna leave it there.”

Harmeet K. Dhillon, a national committeewoman for the Republican National Committee, slammed Omar’s comment for bigotry: “Breathtaking bigotry, homophobia from a member of Congress. It’s not funny, and puzzling why Dems get away with outdated stereotypes and dumb conspiracy theories like this.”

“Is this a reference to the prominent & pernicious homophobic rumor that is circulating the internet? Because I might expect that from a troll, but you’re a Congresswoman,” Jerry Dunleavy tweeted.- READ MORE