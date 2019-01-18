Nancy Pelosi Still Wants to Postpone SOTU Even Though DHS Reports They’re Ready to Secure It

No matter what other department leaders say, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is standing strong in her opposition to hosting the State of The Union address.

Pelosi recently released a letter stating that given the government shutdown, President Donald Trump should not give the address due to security concerns. However, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen released her own statement and tweeted out that the department was prepared to handle the event.

The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union. We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) January 16, 2019