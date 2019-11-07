Report: Fox News Management Forbids Hosts from Using Alleged Name of Ukraine ‘Whistleblower’

Fox News Channel management have ordered network hosts to refrain from using the alleged name of the so-called “whistleblower” — reported to be Eric Ciaramella — who sparked the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, according to a report.

CNN Business states that while some Fox News personalities want to use the name reportedly linked to the “whistleblower” complaint, bosses have warned against the move. On October 31, an unnamed executive emailed staff that the network had not “independently confirmed name or identification of the anonymous whistleblower” and advised to “NOT fulfill any video or graphic requests” in connection to the so-called “whistleblower’s” identity, according to the report.

The demand from Fox News management to staff includes some of the network’s most-high profile personalities, including Sean Hannity. Jeanine Pirro, host of Justice with Judge Jeanine, suggested on Friday that hosts were to follow the guidelines, telling viewers that she and other employees “apparently can’t say Ciaramella’s name.” On Monday, Hannity said he “confirmed independently” the so-called “whistleblower’s” name, though he opted against revealing this name.

“You know what, I will play the game for a little bit,” he told viewers. “I will take the lawyers’ threats that they’re going to sue me; it wouldn’t go anywhere.” – READ MORE