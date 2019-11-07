HuffPo calls to cancel Thanksgiving over global warming, and the online ridicule is brutal

Social media exploded with ridicule and vituperation after a Huffington Post article proposed cancelling the beloved national holiday of Thanksgiving over its carbon footprint.

The liberal news outlet recommended that people simply stop travelling for Thanksgiving and eat vegetables instead of meat-based recipes to lessen the environmental impact.

You may want to consider skipping the turkey altogether — and, more importantly, the travel. https://t.co/gToR9NVeam — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 5, 2019

The article received more than 900 responses but only 19 retweets.

“Frankly, getting together with people could lead to kinship, which is probably bad for the planet,” replied Tim Carney of the Washington Examiner.

“Woke-ness: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy,” responded Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies.

“Then how will you berate conservative family members over Medicare for All, impeachment, and net neutrality?” asked Jon Gabriel of Ricochet. – READ MORE