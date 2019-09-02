Report: First Death from Hurricane Dorian Is 8-Year-Old Boy from Bahamas

An eight-year-old boy is the first reported first death from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, according to two news sources on the island.

The news outlets, Eyewitness News and Bahamas Press, reported that the boy died as the Category 5 hurricane battered the island. Ingrid McIntosh (pictured), the victim’s grandmother, told Eyewitness News that her grandson died on Abaco island and his body was found.

“I just saw my grandson about two days ago,” said McIntosh. “He told me he loved me. He was going back to Abaco, he turned around and said, ‘Grandma, I love you.’”

In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. – READ MORE