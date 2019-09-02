Jussie Smollett Still Insists ‘Every Iota’ of His Story Was True

Comedian Dave Chappelle may have just lambasted controversial actor Jussie Smollett in a wicked routine (that is not suitable for a family audience) — but a public relations group representing Smollett said that “every iota” of the entertainer’s tale about being attacked by two Trump supporters is true.

The city of Chicago, of course, maintains something far different.

“Every iota of information … Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated,” the statementsaid in part, as the Washington Examiner reported.

Smollett alleged to authorities that two men who wore Make America Great Again hats attacked him on the street on Jan. 29, 2019, in the early morning hours and targeted him — simply because he is gay and black.

“This is MAGA country!” Smollett insisted the men declared.

He also alleged they poured a bleach-like liquid over him — and that they tied a rope around his neck. – READ MORE