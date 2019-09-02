Eric Swalwell grotesquely uses Texas massacre as basis for snarky dig at good guys with guns

Rep. Eric Swalwell has a history of comically bad takes and failed attempts at “owning the cons” on Twitter. And he is not one to let something like death and sorrow to get in the way of his untouchable record streak of fails, as we saw on Sunday when he decided to make a sarcastic, snarky, no doubt in his mind witty jab at the idea that a private citizen in possession of a firearm might be able to use it against someone committing a crime or attacking people.

Per his milieu, it was inappropriate, insensitive, ill-conceived, ill-timed, and just enough to make anyone ill.

That is, anyone who isn’t similarly prone to childish and gross outbursts.

We need to support open carry. This will stop all these mass shootings — ⚔Truth is light🛡⭐⭐⭐ (@PraiseInHisName) September 1, 2019

Big shout out to all the civilian “good guys with guns” who saved lives in Odessa. You know who you are. Thanks a million. *btw, Texas IS an open carry state. https://t.co/cWTeyEkBrC — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 1, 2019

Seven people were killed, and 22 more injured in Odessa, Texas on Saturday, when a madman went on a rampage, shooting randomly at victims across the city after being pulled over by police for driving erratically. – READ MORE