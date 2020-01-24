Poll: Two-Thirds of Americans Want Candidate Who Supports ‘Significant Restrictions’ on Abortion

Democratic presidential candidates have eagerly embraced radical pro-abortion stances, but two-thirds of Americans want to vote for political candidates who favor “significant restrictions” on abortion, according to a recent poll.

The annual Marist poll commissioned by the Knights of Columbus showed that 55 percent of Americans identify as pro-choice. However, 70 percent of the country, including nearly half of self-described pro-choice respondents, oppose all abortions or believe they should be permitted only during the first 12 weeks, in medical emergencies, or in cases of rape or incest.

The data do not bode well for the leading Democratic presidential candidates, all of whom espouse ambitious pro-abortion policy platforms. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wants to install a federal statutory right that “parallels the constitutional right in Roe v. Wade” and prohibit states from restricting abortion in later months of pregnancy. Former vice president Joe Biden also capitulated to a progressive outcry last year and committed himself to oppose the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for abortion through Medicaid.

Most Americans oppose these policy positions put forth by the presidential contenders, according to the poll. Three-in-five Americans want the Supreme Court to reinterpret Roe v. Wade to either abolish all abortions or allow states to impose certain restrictions on abortion, and 60 percent of the country opposes the use of taxpayer money to fund abortion. Support for such restrictions crosses ideological lines, including many people who want abortion to remain legal. – READ MORE