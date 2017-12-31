Report: Church in Sweden Calls Jesus Gender Neutral: He ‘Is Not Very Masculine in Physique’

A church in Västerås reportedly bought an advertisement in a Swedish newspaper days before Christmas, inviting those in the area to celebrate the birth of Jesus with worship, Christmas music, and a Christmas crib. But it did it using a gender neutral pronoun.

The word used was “hen,” which is the gender neutral alternative to “hon” (she) and “han” (he).

Swedish news-magazine Expressen originally reported the story in Swedish, according to Dangerous blog. IJR translated it into English.

Susann Senter, who’s the female dean of the church, explained:

“If I’m a little provocative, most 19th and [20th century depictions] of Jesus are quite feminine. He is gentle, has curly hair and is not very masculine in physique.”– READ MORE

