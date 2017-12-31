President Trump Delivers Unscripted Interview, Calls North Korea a ‘Nuclear Menace’

CNN spent several days this week trying to circumvent a white truckthat was blocking its ability to take stealth photos of President Donald Trump playing golf while on holiday in Florida.

Meanwhile, Trump gave an unscripted post-golf interview to The New York Times — from the Grill Room at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach — and he didn’t hold back at all.

“Oil is going into North Korea. That wasn’t my deal!” he exclaimed, raising the possibility of aggressive trade actions against China. “If they don’t help us with North Korea, then I do what I’ve always said I want to do.”

Despite saying that when he visited China in November, President Xi Jinping “treated me better than anybody’s ever been treated in the history of China,” Mr. Trump said that “they have to help us much more.”

“We have a nuclear menace out there, which is no good for China,” he said. – READ MORE

