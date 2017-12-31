Gaming-Related ‘Swatting’ Prank Gets Innocent Man Killed

On Thursday, a father of two from Wichita, Kansas, was killed when someone called in a “swat” on his address.

“Swatting” is a prank in which an individual calls the police and reports a fake crime at another person’s address. The phony criminal activity is usually something serious that would necessitate a large or heavily-armed response team.

The Wichita Eagle reports that “according to posts on Twitter, two gamers were arguing [on Thursday] when one threatened to target the other with a swatting call. The person who was the target of the swatting gave the other gamer a false address.” This address belonged to a man named Andrew Finch.

Following the argument between the gamers, someone pretending to live at the Finch residence called 911 claiming to have shot his father in the head. He also claimed that he was holding his mother and younger brother hostage, and that he was prepared to set his house on fire.

Police arrived on the scene at approximately 6:20 p.m. ready to engage with a hostage taker. When resident Andrew Finch opened the front door, he was ordered to put his hands in the air. According to Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston, Finch initially complied. However, he then allegedly moved his hands to his waist, leading one of the officers to believe that Finch was pulling a gun. The officer fired his weapon, striking Finch.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *