REPORT: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Faces ‘Backlash’ Over Loose Immigration Policies

Trudeau welcomed immigrants with “open arms,” but that hasn’t worked for Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may find himself in a more difficult position come re-election time, according to Bloomberg, because he’s had such a loose policy on allowing asylum seekers to penetrate Canada’s southern border.

Bloomberg Quint reports that Trudeau is facing a ‘backlash” in his home country for comments he made back in 2017, right after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, declaring Canada a safe space for immigrants turned down by the United States.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” Trudeau tweeted in response to news that the U.S. would apply greater force to stemming the flow of illegal immigrants across its own southern border. – READ MORE

Friday Saw The Release Of A Statement From A Woman Accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Of Groping Her At A Music Festival In The Summer Of 2000. Hours Later, Trudeau Responded To The Statement During A Press Conference In Calgary, Alberta.

Rose Knight issued the following statement on Friday:

I issue this statement regarding the now much reported involving Justin Trudeau at the August 2000 Creston Music Festival (“Incident”).

This is a personal statement. I represent no organization, no media outlet and no movements, whether political or otherwise. I do not intend to issue any further statements or participate in any interviews.

I issue this statement reluctantly, in response to mounting media pressure to confirm that I was the reporter who was the subject of the Open Eyes editorial, published in the Creston Valley Advance in August of 2000 (“Editorial”). I was a reporter for the Creston Valley Advance from 1999 through 2001. I was assigned to cover the August 2000 Creston Music Festival by my employer and was the report referred to in the Editorial.

The Incident referred to in the Editorial did occur, as reported. Mr. Trudeau did apologize the next day. I did not pursue the Incident at the time and will not be pursuing the Incident further. I have had no subsequent contact with Mr. Trudeau, before or after he became Prime Minister.

I enjoyed my career as a reporter, but it ended a long time ago. I avoided issuing a statement earlier out of concern for my and my family’s privacy. Beyond this statement I will not be providing any further details or information. The debate, if it continues, will continue without my involvement. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1