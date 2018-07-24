Hollyweird: ‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Dan Harmon Deletes Twitter Account After Fake Baby Rape Video Goes Viral

Rick And Morty Creator Dan Harmon Deleted His Twitter Account This Weekend After A Fake Baby Rape Video Featuring Him Resurfaced And Went Viral On Social Media.

In the five-minute video, Harmon plays a child molester named Daryl who climbs through a window, pulls down his underwear, and rubs his genitals on a plastic baby doll lying on a couch.

“Hi, I’m Dan Harmon. You’re about to watch my controversial new pilot Daryl,” Harmon says in the video, which was presumably intended to be a joke and parody of Showtime’s hit series Dexter.

Dan Harmon also makes remarks such as, “I rape babies,” on camera.

After the video surfaced online, the creator of NBC’s Community deleted his official Twitter account. Harmon is the latest major Hollywood figure to garner attention for having produced online content making light of pedophilia and child rape. – READ MORE

A series of old tweets by actor-comedian Michael Ian Black about child molestation are raising eyebrows after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was fired Friday from Disney for similar jokes making light of pedophilia.

Black’s controversial tweets are filled with sexual innuendos about children, including so-called jokes about having sleepovers with young girls and having “quick” intercourse with a baby.

The 46-year-old, one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, is the co-author of Naked, a children’s book about a young boy adverse to wear clothes. Michael Ian Black’s forthcoming book aimed at “rethinking masculinity,” is entitled “A Better Man,” and is scheduled for release in fall 2019. Black’s tweets resurfaced amid the fallout of Gunn’s tweets about pedophilia written between 2008 and 2011. – READ MORE

Disney Director James Gunn Has A Years-long History Of “joking” About His Own Fantasies About Raping And Molesting Children. Gunn Also Has A History Of Making Racist And Homophobic Jokes About The Holocaust, Rape, Jews, Aids, And Mexicans.

Gunn is most famous for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. He also has an executive producer credit on Avengers: Infinity War. All are Marvel products.

“Expendables is so manly I fucked the shit out of the pussy boy next to me,” the Disney director writes in one tweet.

“The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!’” he tweeted in 2009.

“I remember my first NAMBLA meeting. It was the first time I felt ok being who I am,” he tweeted, referring to NAMBLA, a group seeking to make sex with minors legal.

“I’m doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending — the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob,” he tweeted in 2011.

“I like it when little boys touch me in my silly place,” Gunn tweeted in 2009.

“The Hardy Boys and the Mystery of What It Feels Like When Uncle Bernie Fists Me,” reads another.

“‘Eagle Snatches Kid’ is what I call it when I get lucky,” reads a 2012 tweet.

One of the reasons might be the prior existence of a video on the site that, according to the site’s own url, was titled: “100-pubescent-girls-touch-themselves.” [Note: Breitbart News has not viewed the video, would not view the video, and will not link the url, even though it has been deactivated.]

According to the Wayback Machine that archives old blog posts, on his now-deleted website, Gunn bragged about receiving the video from Huston Huddleston, who is now a convicted pedophile.

“Huston Huddleston posted this video on my Facebook page with the note ‘I thought you’d appreciate this.’ My response: ‘Appreciate it?!! I just came all over my own face!!’” the post reads. – READ MORE

