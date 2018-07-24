WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Supporter Attacks Her Senate Challenger

A supporter of Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was arrested over the weekend for shoving a megaphone into the face of one of her opponents.

I will take a punch in the face ANY DAY for America & Free Speech. We will have another ANTI-RACIST Rally against the scumbag #FakeIndian @SenWarren and her White Supremacist THUGS. JOIN US. Declare Your Independence! Stop Race War pic.twitter.com/IOtTCTzi1h — Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai,PhD (M.I.T.) Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) July 22, 2018

Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai, running as an independent, was using a megaphone outside the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, when the attack happened.

“The megaphone is a symbol of free speech and here this guy is shoving it into the face of a dark guy talking about race,” Ayyadurai said. “It almost shattered my left front tooth.” – READ MORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-ma) Says The Low Unemployment Rate Across The United States Thanks To President Trump’s “america First” Economy Is Not A Good Sign, Falsely Claiming That An Increasing Number Of Americans Are Working Multiple Jobs.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhl, Warren repeated a false claim made by socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who is likely to become the congresswoman from New York’s 14th District. – READ MORE

