L.A. to Close Hollywood Boulevard to Install LGBT-Themed ‘All Black Lives Matter’ Mural

The Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services will close part of the Hollywood Boulevard next week in order to install a permanent street mural with the slogan “All Black Lives Matter” written in the colors of the LGBT rainbow.

“Today, after years and years of violence against our Black and queer communities, we are creating the first memorialized space in Los Angeles dedicated to transgender people of color,” said O’Farrell on announcing the project. “As the site of the first nationally recognized Gay Pride Parade in the nation, Hollywood must be and will be the safe space designated for this landmark distinction.”

City to make Hollywood Blvd. All Black Lives Matter street painting permanent https://t.co/8VZS2d2wmf pic.twitter.com/sJcEnoNagd — Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) August 23, 2020

The installation will require closing a portion of the street Monday through Friday when the work is expected to be completed. It is the result of a partnership with Democratic Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Black LGBTQ+ Activists for Change, and other local community activists.

The mural is more or less a permanent replica of the artwork produced back in June when a joint Black Lives Matter and LGBT march saw hundreds of volunteers paint the words “ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER” between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive. – READ MORE

