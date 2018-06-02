Report: Broward Sheriff’s Office Captain Repeatedly Refused Permission For Local Paramedics To Enter Parkland School

According to the Miami Herald, paramedics from Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department who urgently wanted to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Valentine’s Day shooting were refused permission by the Broward Sheriff’s Office captain in charge of the scene, Jan Jordan.

17 people were murdered by the school shooter that day; 17 more were injured. The Herald reports, “Michael McNally, deputy chief for Coral Springs fire-rescue, asked six times for permission to send in specialized teams of police officers and paramedics, according to an incident report he filed.” McNally wanted two Rescue Task Force (RTF) teams that were each comprised of three paramedics and three to four law enforcement officers to enter, but he said Jordan turned him down. He wrote in the report, “The [BSO] incident commander advised me, ‘She would have to check.’ After several minutes, I requested once again the need to deploy RTF elements into the scene to … initiate treatment as soon as possible. Once again, the incident commander expressed that she ‘would have to check before approving this request.’”

The Herald adds, “Even after the shooter had been arrested, the answer remained the same.” The Herald notes that RTF teams are designed to allow paramedics to treat victims protected by police when a shooter has been pinned down or fled but has not necessarily been captured.

SWAT medics did enter the building; there has not been information as to what the number of medics was.

The refusal of the sheriff’s office to allow the RTF teams to enter the school was reported by Fox News roughly two weeks after the massacre, but the details of who made the call were sketchy until the release of McNally’s report. – READ MORE

