Samantha Bee: People focusing on ‘one bad word’ instead of border crisis

Samantha Bee says everyone is honing in on “one bad word” from the controversial “Full Frontal” segment this week in which she insulted Ivanka Trump, rather than focusing on immigration issues.

“We spent the day wrestling with the repercussions of one bad word, when we all should have spent the day incensed that as a nation we are wrenching children from their parents and treating people legally seeking asylum as criminals,” Bee said Thursday while accepting a Television Academy Honors award, according to IndieWire.

“Every week I strive to show the world as I see it, unfiltered. Sometimes I should probably have a filter. I accept that. I take it seriously when I get it right and I do take responsibility when I get it wrong,” Bee told the crowd.

Bee’s remarks came just hours after the TBS host apologized for a lewd dig aimed at President Trump‘s 36-year-old daughter.

In a “Full Frontal” segment Wednesday that focused on separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Bee slammed Ivanka Trump for a recent tweet showing the White House senior adviser embracing her young son. – READ MORE

