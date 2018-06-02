True Pundit

Don Jr. Asks If A Comedian Would Survive Calling Michelle Obama Or Her Daughters The Word ‘C**t’

TBS comedian Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t” in a segment targeting her for posting a photo with her daughter over the weekend. There has been outcry by some in the media and entertainment industry over the comment. Sarah Sanders and the first lady both called out the media’s double standard for treatment of women.

“Imagine someone … anyone … said this about Michelle Obama or the Obama girls?” Trump said, “You think they’d still have a TV show?”

As of now, there seems to be no professional consequences for the comedian using the slur. – READ MORE

