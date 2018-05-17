REPORT: Broward County’s ‘Promise’ Student Diversion Program Is A Total Mess

Over the weekend, the Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed that a “diversion” program designed to reduce the number of arrests and violent offenses in Broward County public schools — but which may have forced administrators to ignore warnings about a mass shooter — is fraught with even more trouble than originally suspected, leaving Broward County students in serious danger.

The program, called “Promise,” was designed to lower the number of students who ended up either facing serious legal consequences for offenses committed in school by rerouting problem kids into alternative education programs. But the Obama-era program, implemented in more than just Broward County schools, also scaled back punishments problem students could receive, leaving schools powerless to enforce the rules against repeat offenders.

The result, the Sun-Sentinel reports, is a “culture of leniency” that allowed “children to engage in an endless loop of violations and second chances, creating a system where kids who commit the same offense for the 10th time may be treated like it’s the first.”

And that’s not all. The Sun-Sentinel found a host of problems buried within the program.

Students can be considered first-time offenders even if they commit the same offenses year after year. The district’s claim of reforming bad behavior is exaggerated. Lenient discipline has an added PR benefit for the district: lower suspensions, expulsions and arrests along with rising graduation rates. – READ MORE

