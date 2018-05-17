Conspiracy to Frame Trump ‘Unraveling,’ Ex-Prosecutor Says

New revelations that FBI agents pressed a Russian oligarch with ties to independent counsel Robert Mueller to help build an election collusion narrative only reinforce the likelihood of a conspiracy to frame President Donald Trump, according to a former federal prosecutor.

Joseph diGenova, who served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia under Ronald Reagan, reacted to a report in The Hill that FBI agents met with Oleg Deripaska in September 2016. They were in search of information that Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort was conspiring with the Russian government to throw the presidential election to the Republican nominee.

Despite an ongoing legal dispute with Manafort, Deripaska reportedly laughed at the notion.

“What’s going on now is the unraveling of a very substantial plot that had two goals — to exonerate Hillary Clinton illegally and, if she lost the presidency, to frame Donald Trump and his associates of crimes they did not commit,” he said Tuesday on “The Laura Ingraham Show.”

“Robert Mueller has produced not a scintilla of evidence that anybody in the Trump campaign engaged in any illegal activity regarding illegal contact with Russian officials.” – READ MORE

