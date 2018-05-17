MSNBC Panelist: ‘All of Those Babies Are Dead’ Because of Evil Israel (VIDEO)

The media’s anti-Israel nonsense was firing on all cylinders Monday as the United States officially opened its embassy in their capital city of Jerusalem. And in an over-the-top, disgusting, and downright hysterical display on MSNBC’s MTP Daily, Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude suggested that Israel was killing scores of babies in border clashes with Hamas backed agitators where over 50 people were allegedly killed. He was basically given the green light for his outburst by host Katy Tur, who herself suggested that the U.S.’s choice in the matter was between peace or siding with Israel.

Towards the end of the segment and after Republican strategist Susan Del Percio discussed the midterm election implications for the embassy move, an emotional Glaude lashed out at Israel: “All of that is important. And all of those babies are dead. All of those people are dead. They’re dead. And we are talking about racehorses. I mean the politics,” he exclaimed sounding as though he were on the verge of tears. It’s doubtful that Glaude would say the same thing about Planned Parenthood and abortion.

“I mean, there are a lot of folks who are dead today. For what? I’m sorry, this is me being a moralist, I suppose,” he added, serruptitiously patting himself on the back. Host Katy Tur even thanked him for his ridiculousness, saying, “I’m happy you’re always the moralist. You bring it back down to Earth, that’s important.” That wasn’t even Glaude’s first anti-Israel smears of the show. – READ MORE

