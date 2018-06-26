Report: Awan Brother Suspected of Stealing $120,000 in Equipment from Democrat Rep.

Abid Awan — The Pakistani It Administrator Accused Of Improperly Accessing Congressional Computer Networks With Brothers Imran And Jamal — Is Suspected Of Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Equipment From A Democrat House Member.

According to documents, Wendy Anderson, New York Democrat Rep. Yvette Clarke’s deputy chief of staff, discovered Abid Awan in December 2015 digging through the lawmaker’s office “with new iPods and other equipment strewn around the room.”

The aide immediately ordered Awan to leave the lawmaker’s office and would later tell investigators she believed the IT worker and Clarke’s chief of staff, Shelley Davis, plotted the heist together. In February 2016 — six months later after admitting her office could not account for $120,000 worth of equipment — the Congressional Black Caucus member terminated Abid Awan.

Independent investigators began probing the missing equipment, which included iPods and Apple TVs, before the IT worker’s departure. In the spring of 2016, Chief Administrative Officer Phil Kiko uncovered offices employing the IT worker possessed “financial anomalies.”

“Wendy was actually a truth-sayer, she wanted the right things to happen, enforce rules, and Yvette Clarke did not,” a Hill staffer told TheDCNF. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1