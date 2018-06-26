FBI Lawyer Who Sent Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Text Message Interviewed George Papadopoulos

An FBI attorney who sent anti-Trump text messages — including one calling for “resistance” against Trump — took part in at least one interview last year with George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

The lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, was part of the FBI team that interviewed Papadopoulos on Feb. 16, 2017, a source familiar with the interview tells TheDCNF.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows first mentioned Clinesmith’s name in a congressional hearing held last week. Meadows said that Clinesmith appeared to be an FBI lawyer described as “FBI Attorney 2” in recent report from the Justice Department’s office of the inspector general (OIG) about the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

While Meadows, a close President Donald Trump ally, did not explicitly say that Clinesmith was FBI Attorney 2, The Daily Mail reported that he was.

The OIG report said FBI Attorney 2 sent numerous text messages criticizing Trump. The attorney worked on the Clinton probe and was also the FBI’s lead attorney on the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. He joined Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation early last year but left this February after the discovery of his anti-Trump texts.

“I am numb,” the attorney wrote on Nov. 9, 2016, the day after Trump’s election.

“I am so stressed about what I could have done differently,” read another message that apparently referenced the Clinton email investigation.

Asked in one text message after the election if he had changed his mind about Trump, Clinesmith wrote: “Hell no. Viva le resistance.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1