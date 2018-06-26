McCaul: ‘We stop 10 terrorists every day from getting into this country’

The immigration bill could stall on Capitol Hill for all sorts of reasons, some of them predictable, some not. At the moment Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has a specific source of concern over the status of the legislation as debate continues and the wheels of Congress only twitch in response. The Texas Republican says national security is at stake.

But he assured “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace that he remains an “eternal optimist” about the potential passage of the immigration bill, which he said is merit-based and not an “amnesty.” Mr. Wallace then wondered whether the Senate should waive the filibuster rule with this legislation, if perchance the House happened to pass it.

“I would argue that national security is at stake. Securing that border, the threats — I can tell you it’s not only drug cartels and the opioids but also the terrorists. We stop 10 terrorists every day from getting into this country,” the lawmaker said. “I look at it a national security standpoint, This should be a bipartisan issue but if it’s not, the Senate has that traditional rule. And I think they should waive it in this case on the basis of national security, and to protect the American people.”

In his monthly “terror threat snapshot” released earlier in June, Mr. McCaul cited a statement from Rear Adm. Brian Hendrickson, director of the U.S. Southern Command’s Network Engagement Team, who recently advised the House Foreign Affairs Western Hemisphere Subcommittee that terrorists were utilizing existing smuggling routes on the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“The corrosive activities pose a threat to the stability of our partners and to our national security. The region is also home to networks that specialize in smuggling illegal immigrants from places like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, all places where terrorist organizations like al-Shabab, ISIS, al-Qaeda and their affiliates operate,” the admiral said. “Some of these people have ties to terrorism and some have intentions to conduct attacks in the homeland.” – READ MORE

