Pelosi Says ‘Political Risk’ in Pursuit of Trump Impeachment ‘Doesn’t Matter’ Ahead of 2020

To House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), pursuing an impeachment probe into President Donald Trump is worth losing the House of Representatives in the 2020 Congressional Elections.

The House speaker suggested during Saturday’s interview held by The Texas Tribune that the “political risk” is worth it when it comes to looking toward impeachment of the president.

Asked by the Tribune’s CEO and co-founder Evan Smith if she has “any anxiety” about the impeachment inquiry “impacting ability to hold control of the House in 2020,” Pelosi answered, “It doesn’t matter.”

She declared that “ and the Consitution of the United States” is Congress’ “first responsiblity.”

“People say you have to take a political risk doing that. That doesn’t matter. That doesn’t matter. Because we cannot have a president of the United States undermining his oath of office, his loyalty to his oath of office, undermining our national security, and undermining the integrity of our elections.” – READ MORE