Report: Apple Makes Employees Wear Body Cams to Catch Leakers

A recent report alleges that Apple is making certain employees wear police-grade body cameras in response to recent product leaks.

Front Page Tech reports that Apple is making some of its employees wear “police-grade” body cameras similar to the most popular model used by law enforcement, the Axon Body 2. In a response to regular leaks of the latest Apple products and updates, the company has taken this new step to ensure that trade secrets stay out of the hands of leakers.

The Silicon Valley giant reportedly began this new practice week ago, requiring specific Apple teams to wear the bodycams. Apple has taken a harsh stance against leakers in recent months, targeting users such as Kang on the popular Chinese Twitter alternative Weibo, and even concept artists who create mockups of what future Apple products could look like, such as Jermaine of Concept Creator.– READ MORE

