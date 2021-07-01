Supreme Court Rules Natural Gas Company Has Right to Seize NJ Land for Pipeline

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the rights of a natural gas company to seize New Jersey state-owned land for the construction of a natural gas pipeline. Under the Natural Gas Act (NGA), properly permitted companies like PennEast Pipeline Company can condemn public lands under the federal government’s public domain au, the Court ruled.

“Eminent domain is the power of the government to take property for public use without the consent of the owner. It can be exercised either by public officials or by private parties to whom the power has been delegated,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion for PennEast Pipeline Company v. New Jersey (2021). “Specifically, we are asked to decide whether the Federal Government can constitutionally confer on pipeline companies the authority to condemn necessary rights-of-way in which a State has an interest. We hold that it can.”

A non-ideological coalition of justices joined Roberts in the 5-4 majority opinion: Bill Clinton-appointed Stephen Breyer, George W. Bush-appointed Samuel Alito, Barack Obama-appointed Sonia Sotomayor, and Donald Trump-appointed Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a dissenting opinion, which Justice Clarence Thomas joined, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote another dissenting opinion, which Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, and Elena Kagan joined.

“Although nonconsenting States are generally immune from suit, they surrendered their immunity from the exercise of the federal eminent domain power when they ratified the Constitution,” Roberts ruled. “That power carries with it the ability to condemn property in court. Because the Natural Gas Act delegates the federal eminent domain power to private parties, those parties can initiate condemnation proceedings, including against state-owned property.”- READ MORE

