Gas Prices Surge to 7-Year High Ahead of Independence Day Weekend

Gas prices have hit a seven-year high and experts predict even more pain at the pump as record numbers of Americans are poised to hit the road around Independence Day weekend.

“At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and not stopping,” the American Automobile Association (AAA) said in a release Tuesday.

“That average will increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend as AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway,” the group added.

“Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson.

The last time that average gas prices saw similar levels was in October 2014, when they were at $3.171 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

According to the AAA, the national average gas price over the Independence Day holiday weekend in 2014 stood at $3.66 per gallon.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --